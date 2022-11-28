Cyber Monday is great for holiday shopping and good deals. It’s also a prime opportunity for criminals to do some shopping of their own. The PSO encourages safe shopping with these helpful tips:
- Use secure websites for purchases. Secure websites include an "s" with https:// (instead of http://)
- Shop on private, secure networks and avoid using wifi from public spaces to make purchases
- Use a credit card, instead of a debit card, for online transactions
- Never save payment information online
- Make different and creative passwords for each site
- Beware of suspicious pricing and deals; if a deal looks too good, it may be fake
- Do not open an email or click a link within an email from someone you don't know
If you believe you are the victim of identity theft or credit card fraud this holiday shopping season, report the incident immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.