Sheriff’s Office has advice for fireworks safety

 Courtesy PASCO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PASCOCOUNTY – If you’re looking to set off fireworks to mark the new year, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has some advice to avoid beginning 2022 in the emergency room.

  • Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
  • Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
  • Never try to pick up or re-light fireworks that have not ignited fully.
  • Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of fire or other mishaps.
  • Light fireworks outside and far from wooden objects.
  • Light fireworks on at a time, then move back quickly.