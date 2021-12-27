Sheriff’s Office has advice for fireworks safety

PASCOCOUNTY – If you’re looking to set off fireworks to mark the new year, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has some advice to avoid beginning 2022 in the emergency room.
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Never try to pick up or re-light fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of fire or other mishaps.
- Light fireworks outside and far from wooden objects.
- Light fireworks on at a time, then move back quickly.
