Sheriff’s Office forensic institute offers hands-on training

Youths have until July 17 to apply for a special summer camp that offers a unique opportunity to see aspects of the criminal justice system in action. Students can look forward to learning hands-on and participating in a mock crime-scene/ field recovery. Instruction is provided by PSO, FGCU and St.Leo University staff.
Additionally, students participate in forensic laboratory exercises to learn the science and techniques used by Forensic Investigators. The camp also includes K-9 and unmanned aerial systems (drones) demonstrations.
The camp runs from July 24 to 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Ages:15-18
- Submit a letter of recommendation from a high school teacher and complete a 500-word essay on why you want to attend.
- $250 per student, which includes lunch, snacks and refreshments.
- Note transportation to and from camp is not provided.
- Send completed application packets to apolonitza@pascosheriff.org.
- Visit https://news.pascosheriff.com/pasco-sheriffs-office-community-news/upcoming-events/2023-f1rst-summer-camp/
