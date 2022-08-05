Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using.
PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important or helpful purpose, the functions of these apps can also be used to cause harm or commit crimes.
It is important that children are careful about who they trust, as it’s easy for predators to lie online.
Having an open conversation about online dangers and providing students with valuable information that can protect them is an important way to prevent children from becoming victims of a variety of online crimes.
Safe habits can help keep students safe throughout the school year.
