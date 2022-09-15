The co-responder program pairs a PSO Behavioral Health Intervention Team detective and a master's level mental health practitioner from BayCare together to respond to calls for service.
Together, Detective Jesse Graham and Leighanne Hanson have responded to over 125 calls for service since February, many of which involve individuals making threats to harm themselves. The team works together to identify the concern of each person they meet, de-escalate those in crisis and determine the best resources for them, which can include assisting people with navigating resources for long-term stability.
The team was honored as the 2022 Community Oriented Policing Program of the Year by the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police on Sept. 10 for the important work they do for the citizens of Pasco County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.