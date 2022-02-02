Sheriff’s Office announces promotions

BROOKSVILLE – Two members of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office have been promoted, the agency said in a Facebook posting.
Anthony Piarulli was advanced to captain, and Brent Stentz was promoted to lieutenant.
