Sheriff’s Office advises on safe fireworks use

If you’re going to be setting off fireworks for Independence Day, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said he would like to provide a reminder on the proper use of fireworks in Hernando County.
Florida State Statute (FSS) 791.08 addresses the recreational use of fireworks during designated holidays. The days/dates defined as designated holidays are as follows:
- New Year’s Day (Jan. 1)
- Independence day (July 4)
- New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31)
In addition to FSS 791.08, Hernando County Ordinance specifically notes that the use of fireworks is not prohibited on a designated holiday. This means, on the three days/dates listed above, residents are permitted to use fireworks for recreational purposes.
The county ordinance prohibits the use of fireworks for recreational purposes on any other day/date.
Hernando County deputies will take the appropriate action on those days. This code violation is punishable by a $50 fine (first offense) and will apply to both adults and juveniles.
Fireworks may be seized from all persons found to be in violation of the ordinance.
Anyone using fireworks on Independence Day should do so in a safe and responsible manner.
