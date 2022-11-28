In the Turkey Bowl on Nov. 15, the deputies of Team HCSO defeated the Hernando High School football team 34-30 in a game of flag football. The admission to watch the game was a non-perishable food item. This year's Turkey Bowl collected more than 1,000 food items for families in need this Thanksgiving.
Latest News
