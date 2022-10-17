Sheriff’s charity offering rugs for sale

Hernando County Sheriff's Charities is conducting a fundraiser, selling extra-large tapestry throws (blankets). The throws have a background design of the thin blue line flag with the Hernando County Sheriff's star in the middle.
The throws are very high quality and will last a long time. They are very large 50 inches by 68 inches and very warm.
Also, you can have your throw(s) personalized if you’d like.
Personalization will appear below "Hernando County Sheriff's Office." No commas or apostrophes.
Throws are $40 each and personalization is $2 per line. Payment will be collected at the time of the order.
If you would like to place an order, send an email to pio@hernandosheriff.org with the following information:
- Name/address/telephone number
- Number of throws you want to order
- Personalization (add $2 per line).
In order to guarantee delivery by Christmas, the order will be placed no later than Oct. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.