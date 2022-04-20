A male inmate died in the medical unit of the Hernando County Detention Center on Friday, April 15, the Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release.
Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies saw that he was unresponsive. The detention deputies and medical staff provided CPR to the inmate until Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene.
The inmate/patient, who was in cardiac arrest, was transported to the hospital by HCFES. Upon arrival at the hospital, physicians and nurses continued to provide advanced medical care to the inmate/patient, but despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead by the Emergency Department physician.
The inmate’s next of kin was notified of the death.
An investigation will be conducted, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.