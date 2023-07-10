Sheriff presents new autism awareness decal

Sheriff Al Nienhuis and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office have presented a new custom-designed Autism Awareness decal, as an addition to the HCSO Project Safe Return program, which is intended to improve interaction between deputies, citizens on the autism spectrum and at-risk individuals with cognitive and/or behavioral disorders, who may be prone to wandering or becoming lost.
The Sheriff’s Office is making the decals, which read “Inside Is a Person with Autism, Please Be Patient,” available to citizens for personal use. These decals can be placed on the doors or windows of residences, as well as vehicle windows, in order to make deputies and first responders aware they may encounter a person with autism.
During both routine calls for service and emergency calls, these decals will alert responding units to engage with citizens who may exhibit sensory sensitivity by utilizing their specialized training on Autism Spectrum Disorders, which is required by the HCSO and provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Citizens may pick up these decals at the HCSO Main Office in Brooksville (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) as well as the District Two Office in Spring Hill (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
Citizens are also strongly encouraged to utilize the HCSO program “Project Safe Return,” which was designed to aid first responders in search and rescue operations for at-risk individuals with cognitive and/or behavioral disorders, who may be prone to wandering or getting lost.
To learn more about Project Safe Return or to register for this free program, go to https://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/ProjectSafeReturn/
