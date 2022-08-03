Sheriff offers safety tips with schools open again

The first week of school consistently produces increased pedestrian traffic, as well as vehicular traffic, on the Hernando County roadways, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Drivers should be mindful of the following:
- Many students will be walking and/or riding bicycles to school along the sidewalks and county roadways
- Parents should ensure that children who ride bicycles wear properly fitting helmets
- Parents SHOULD NOT drop off their children around the corner from a school zone to walk the remainder of the way – this causes added congestion and creates hazards
- Expect heavy traffic backups in school zones
- Parents should have children ride school buses when bus routes are available, alleviating unnecessary traffic in school zones
- Motorists should avoid school zones if at all possible
- Be patient and drive carefully
- The first few weeks of school are always extra busy so leave plenty of time to travel
- When a school bus stops and the red lights are flashing, traffic approaching from
either direction is required to stop
- Reduce or eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings
- Put down the phone
- Do not text and drive
- If you have any type of emergency or get into an accident, call 9-1-1 immediately.
- Tell the operator the location of the emergency
- Answer all of the questions appropriately
- Emergency vehicles are dispatched immediately – answering the dispatcher’s
questions does not delay the response.
“The first day of school is exciting for many but can cause stressful delays for morning commuters.” said Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “Please be both patient and vigilant as our youngest citizens make their way to school. Since children are easily distracted, it is up to the adult drivers to be especially careful as the school year gets underway.”
