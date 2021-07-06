A hurricane watch, tropical storm warning, and storm surge warning are in effect for coastal Hernando County at this time.
Tropical Storm Elsa has the potential to produce 3 to 5 feet of storm surge once winds arrive on shore over multiple high tide cycles. The estimated time of highest surge for Hernando County is 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS
A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for coastal zone A, mobile homes, low-lying and flood prone areas countywide.
SHELTER INFORMATION
A general population, special needs and pet-friendly shelter is open for residents in these zones at the Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville.
Visit https://bit.ly/2JYEKGN to find the location of your evacuation zone.
Tips for shelter residents
• Bring identification
• Eat prior to arrival. The first meal will be dinner
• Bring an air mattress or sleeping bag; cots will not be provided for general population
• Bring medicines, blanket/sheet, snacks, water and personal hygiene products
• Call the special needs registry at 352-754-4083 to request transportation
• Make every effort to carpool due to limited parking
SANDBAG AVAILABILITY
In preparation for potential heavy rains, a limited supply of sandbags will be available through 5 p.m. at Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill. This self-serve sandbag site will be remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate. Sandbag sites are self-serve only, please bring your own shovel.
RECOMMENDED ACTIONS
• Know your home, know your zone. Learn more at https://bit.ly/34vtLBV
• Residents living along the river and in low-lying, flood prone areas are urged to closely monitor river levels and take precautions as needed to protect life and property. Be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.
• Do not drive through standing water. Turn around, don't drown.
• Monitor river gauges at: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=tbw
• Register for automated severe weather notifications at http://www.AlertHernando.org
• Take this opportunity to refresh your emergency supply kit. For more information, visit http://www.HernandoCounty.us/EM
• Residents are encouraged to monitor to local media outlets or the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/tbw/ for current weather information.
