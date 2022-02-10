NEW PORT RICHEY – Audiences will be feeling anything but blue once the Richey Community Orchestra strikes up the music for a special show centered around Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
The performance will feature appearances by trumpet virtuoso Charly Raymond and professional classical pianist Jeffrey Chodil in the 3 p.m. concert scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Center for the Arts at River Ridge, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey. Tickets are still available for $18.
“Shades of Blue” feature many popular numbers such as “Serenade in Blue,” “St. Louis Blues,” “Blue Tango” and “Blue Danube Waltz”. RCO President and Executive Director Denise Isaacson said what makes “Rhapsody in Blue” unique is that it combines classical music with elements of jazz.
“‘Rhapsody in Blue’ was written in 1924, and it was the first to combine classical music and jazz,” Isaacson said. “It actually started a new style of music. By anchoring this ‘Shades of Blue’ concert, it opens the door for programming classical music as well as popular music. The program will have some classical style music as well as some blues, big band, and jazz style music.”
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the “Shades of Blue” concert is a special way to share and enjoy music with someone you care about. Isaacson added that “Blue Moon” and “Serenade in Blue” are considered romantic, and “Rhapsody in Blue” is thought by many as a sensual piece of music.
Featured musician Charly Raymond is a member of the RCO and he will perform renditions of Harry James and Clyde McCoy. This will be Jeffrey Chodil’s first time accompanying this orchestra, but he has amazed audiences around the world from Italy and Austria to Brazil and across the United States.
They will be joined by a 50-piece symphony orchestra conducted by Stephen Brow. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.richeycommunityorchestra.com or in person/by mail from the Richey Community Orchestra Box Office at 6827 Amberjack Lane, Hudson.
The RCO will next perform “Thanks for the Memories”, a dinner concert on March 6 at the Spartan Manor.
