As Native American Heritage Month 2022 comes to an end, 85-year-old traditional Seminole Bobby Henry, who is a well-known fixture at New Port Richey’s Chasco Festival and a respected medicine man in the Native community, told the Suncoast News he and his people will continue to fight what he concedes may be a losing battle to retain their culture.
“I was born in the Everglades,” he said. “We don’t want to see them change, but the old people, like grandfathers and fathers, explained it’s going to happen. Too many non-Indians will come and take the land. So what can we do?
“We go and ask the government, just go on and give us some room. It went back and forth, back and forth. And we’re saying, just give us some room to build things on, make camp, and we’re going to live there. But things just got worse and worse and worse.
“What we’re told is God gave us the earth to keep, for everybody and to help everybody. But the non-Indians, I don’t think they think about anything like that. Just money, money, money, and big cars and more concrete.
“So that’s where we are today, and we need to expect more than that.
“We have the casino,” he said, referring to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa. “They help out with medicine and hospital (bills) and things like that,” but still, he says, traditional Natives keep fighting to retain their culture.
“We never signed a peace treaty,” he said. “We’re still in the war.”
Henry, who made his living over the decades in a wide variety of skilled-labor jobs and eventually established a business in Tampa with his wife of now 60 years making and selling hand-crafted Native items, never went to school, and he’s not a big fan of mainstream U.S. schools to this day. He’s not thrilled that some of his great-grandchildren go to them.
But don’t kids learn about Native culture in public schools?
“It would be nice,” he said, “but it doesn’t happen.”
“Grandpa said, you go to school and you forget the language and you (learn to) say some bad thing, and we ain’t got no word for that. So sometimes we, the Seminole people, lose the language, and that’s what we’re doing wrong.
“We’re trying to hang on to it,” he said of his culture, and the land (Henry lives on the Lakeland Reservation, a housing development about 40 miles east of Tampa established a few years ago) but in the larger scheme of things, he doesn’t recognize boundaries.
“We get together in Lakeland. We get together and cook out. But you can’t buy land,” he told the Suncoast News. “You can’t take it away. God gave us this land, everybody together.”
Henry is not optimistic about the future of the land, either.
Referencing development and climate change, he declares, “We might be going to lose this Florida.”
Could the non-Indians in control learn from the Native population how to stave that off?
Maybe, but, says Henry, “I don’t think they’ll ever learn. They listen, but they don’t learn.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.