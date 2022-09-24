BROOKSVILLE -- In preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, sandbag locations will open Sunday, Sept. 25, beginning at 9 a.m.
A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at the following locations. You should your own shovel.
1. Linda Pedersen Park
6300 Shoal Line Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL34609
2. Anderson Snow Park
1360 Anderson Snow Road
Spring Hill, FL34609
Tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbags:
- Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full
- Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall
- Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered
- Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight
The self-serve sandbag sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.
Hernando County Government’s Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor and inform community about storm impacts. Visit the following web and social media sites for more information.
- For the latest local conditions and a complete list of news alerts, go to www.HernandoCounty.us/em
- Sign up to receive weather alerts at www.AlertHernando.org
- Follow on Facebook @HernandoCoGov
- Follow on Twitter @HernandoCoGov
