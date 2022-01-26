Yoga, Pilates, Jazzercise, aerobics, and going all the way back to the vibrating jiggle belt of the 1950s, there are dozens of exercise solutions that have come and gone, but ask any wise senior citizen who says, “I still get around pretty good,” and they’ll often say it all boils down to keeping moving.
That philosophy, along with knowing his limitations, has served Pasco senior Bill Olson well in his later years.
“You have to keep moving,” said Olson, as he joined some friends in a game of bocce ball in Hudson. It was his 98th birthday, so his advice might be worth heeding.
Bocce ball is one of several activities offered for residents of the Beacon Woods Civic Association.
Elsewhere, CARES also offers opportunities for activities at its CARES Rao Musunuru MD Enrichment Center in Hudson, the Elfers Center, and Claude Pepper Senior Center in New Port Richey, as well the Crescent Center in Dade City. Seniors interested can find a range of activities at the centers online at www.caresfl.org. Programs include Tai Chi, Zoomba, yoga, balance, Silver Sneakers, dance and others. In-person classes have returned at the centers, but seniors who remain wary during the pandemic can learn exercises from instructors that they can do at home.
“Don’t stop living your life” because of the pandemic is the advice from Jemith Rosa, CARES president and CEO. Whether attending in person with distancing and safety rules practiced at a CARES center or exercising at home, seniors should stay active.
“It doesn’t have to be anything but walking around the block or on the beach,” Olson said. “Just don’t overdo it.”
Olson notes he used to play golf, but his shoulder gives him some trouble these days, so he had to give it up. Rolling a bocce ball is “low stress,” he said, yet gets him moving his arms and legs, which combined with his regular walks, doing light yard work and other low-impact activities keep him limber.
“It’s when you stop moving and you stiffen up that there’s a problem, he said. “I’m very fortunate in that I can keep going, but I have to back off things too strenuous; if it kept trying to play gold, I’d have problems, so you have to know your limits.”
Dan McAllen, 73, of Hudson, is a young pup compared to Olson, but he’s already learned the wisdom of staying just active enough without overdoing it.
“I used to play basketball and football, but those days are over,” he said, adding he does manage golf well, and has been a member of the Beacon Woods bocce ball league for 21 years.
Serena Peck, 77, is a fellow league member. She plays bocce ball to “stay loose.”
“It keeps me limber but it’s also a good social activity to be with friends,” she said, adding that socializing can be just as important to how one feels physically as is exercise.
Not up for strenuous activities, Peck sticks to bocce, regular walks near her home and occasional shuffleboard.
In the category of physical and social categories, nothing beats dancing, said Olson, who still steps onto the dance floor from time to time.
“It’s a fun thing and it’s good exercise,” he said. “I’ll probably keep doing it as long as I can.”
While CARES offers the popular low-impact Silver Sneakers senior exercise program on site, it also is a good option for those who prefer to stay at home out of caution during the pandemic. Those 65 and older can join the online Silver Sneakers classes and access on-demand video workout videos they can exercise along with by signing up at www.tools.silversneakers.com.
YouTube.com is a wealth of exercise videos for seniors, including workouts that can be done from a seated or reclined position.
