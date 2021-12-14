Twelve-year-old Audrey Brooks pushed the shovel deep into the wet concrete that filled a wheelbarrow nearly to the brim. She strained a bit to lift the heavy goop and swing the shovel to the waiting mold, dumping it through the opening at the top while other kids poked and packed it in with sticks and pipes.
Brooks, of Oldsmar, was one of 20 SCUBAnauts who gathered at Hernando County Aquatic Services in Hernando Beach on Dec. 4 to help build concrete reef domes, which are destined to be dropped offshore to expand the county’s artificial reef system.
“It’s very fun and it’s a good thing because it serves the fish,” Brooks said before quickly returning to her work.
The SCUBAnauts are kids 12 to 18 who are members of SCUBAnauts International, a nonprofit organization for youngsters who aspire to enter the field of marine sciences. They came out to help with Hernando’s ongoing reef-building program at the invite of Keith Kolasa, who heads up Aquatic Services.
“It’s great to have the community come out and help build habitats like this,” Kolasa said, adding that project is a perfect fit for the SCUBAnauts, who have a long relationship with the county and its reef projects.
Kolasa said most of the SCUBAnauts are certified divers and dive Hernando’s reefs to report their relative health, the types of fish inhabiting them, as well as fish populations.
“This is good, because now they are finding out how the domes they monitor are built,” Kolasa said. “They are building (the domes) and they’ll follow up later to see how they are doing.”
The domes and other artificial reef materials are important, as the Gulf bottom along this stretch of coast lacks the natural coral reefs found in the Keys and warmer Caribbean waters. Hernando has built a number of reefs over the years, which help promote the county as a diving and fishing destination. The concrete domes are hollow and have multiple openings fish can use to swim inside. They augment other reef materials, which include concrete culverts, a sunken boat and even decommissioned U.S. Army tanks.
Hayden Ramsey, 17, came from Orlando to help shove concrete donated by Got Concrete of Spring Hill. He said artificial reef building is important to “reverse or stop the environmental impact” of lost marine habitat.
Paul Foisy, president of SCUBAnauts International, said this is the second time building the domes for some of the kids.
“It’s a great experience and the domes are great for the environment because they bring more sea life to the area and benefit fishermen and divers.”
The domes built by the SCUBAnauts will be carried offshore soon and divers in strategic places will place them around existing reefs. Kolasa said the county will continue to improve the reefs and hopes to build new ones. Among their goals is establishing a veterans memorial reef site with submerged statues and plaques. He also hopes to sink a 100- to 150-foot steel ship that would be a major draw for sport divers.
Kolas recently secured $590,000 in funding to assess 30 prospective new reef sites between 12 and 35 feet of water. The money comes from federal RESTORE Act funds, a pool of money from fines collected from British Petroleum for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
