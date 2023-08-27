Schools closed Monday to Wednesday because of storm

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County schools and most district offices will be closed Monday, Aug, 28 to Wednesday, Aug. 30, the district announced on Sunday afternoon.
"Hernando Emergency Operations Center reports Tropical Storm Idalia is likely to impact our area as early as Tuesday, Aug. 29,” the district said. “The Office of Emergency Management has requested the use of several Hernando schools as shelters for residents.”
As the impact of the storm develops, parents will get updates through all school-to-home communications channels and will be posted to www.hernandoschools.org and on Facebook at eHernandoSchools.
Local state of emergency
Hernando County government leaders are assessing current and forecasted conditions to determine the need for additional emergency protective measures. PROCLAMATION NO. 2023-01 Declaration of State of Local Emergency, has been enacted by the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners.
This declaration provides Hernando County Government the authority to take action as needed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community. This includes making emergency purchases, obtain additional resources, renting equipment, hiring workers, utilizing volunteers, etc. The Local State of Emergency will be in effect for seven days, or until rescinded.
Visit the Hernando County Emergency Management website at www.HernandoCounty.us/EM for all storm-related notices.
Hernando County Emergency Management will be opening the Public Information Center, taking calls and storm-related questions, from the public beginning Monday, Aug. 28, at 8 a,m. The number for the Public Information Center is 352-754-4083.
Only call 911 for emergency services. Do not call 911 for storm related questions. Follow Hernando County Government on Social Media @HernandoCountyFire and @HernandoCoGov for current information on sandbag locations, shelters, office closures, etc. #HernandoPrepares
