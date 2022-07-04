SPRING HILL — The United Way of Hernando County’s 16th Annual Stuff the Bus event will take place from Thursday, July 7, through Friday, July 15, at the eight Publix stores in Hernando County.
Internal school supply collections will be conducted at each store, and organized at check-out or the display tables and collection bins.
Studies show that teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year on classroom supplies and needs.
One item missing will be the bus, however.
“The staffing shortages we see affecting so many businesses is also having a direct impact on our transportation services,” said Ralph Leah, Hernando County Schools’ director of transportation. “To transport more than 9,000 students each day, we need 125 drivers, 42 attendants and 10 mechanics. Right now, we have 37 open driver positions, 7 open attendant positions and 6 open mechanic positions. Without more drivers, attendants and mechanics, we simplify won’t be able to offer the same customer service our parents and students have come to expect.”
You can buy school supplies and donate them at any Publix in Hernando County, or drop them off at the United Way of Hernando County office at 4028 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.
Interested applicants should visit the Hernando County School Board website at HernandoSchools.org or call the Transportation Department at 352-797-7003. Paid CDL Training is included and full benefits are available.
More information on United Way of Hernando County’s Stuff the Bus and a list of recommended supply items can be found by visiting UnitedWayHernando.org/StuffTheBus. To easily donate online, visit UnitedWayHernando.org/GIVE.
