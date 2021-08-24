School resource officer saves choking kindergartner

A Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy is being credited with saving the life of a student choking in the cafeteria at Challenger K-8 School of Science and Mathematics.
Deputy Shaun Duval is the school resource officer at Challenger, at 13400 Elgin Boulevard in Spring Hill.
He was monitoring the cafeteria during a lunch period when he observed a staff member at one of the tables attempting to aid a 5-year-old kindergarten student.
Duval rushed to the table, observed that the student was choking, and performed the Heimlich maneuver. He was able to successfully dislodge a piece of food that was obstructing the student’s airway.
The student was taken to the school clinic, where Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel evaluated him. He is expected to make a full recovery and was picked up by a parent.
