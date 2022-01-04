School resource deputies participate in autism awareness training.

Hernando school resource deputies received autism awareness training on Monday, Jan. 3, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The Center for Autism and Related Disorders and the University of Florida provided the training.
The center provides support and assistance to optimize the potential of people with autism spectrum disorder and related disabilities.
Arthur M. Wallen was the instructor. He is a board-certified behavior analyst.
The daylong training focused on helping law enforcement identify signs of an autistic child or adult, and ways to successfully communicate with individuals who have autism and similar disorders.
The training is also designed to help law enforcement avoid potential physical conflicts, whenever possible, by using various techniques to better help determine when interventions are needed.
