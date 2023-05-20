School district relocates site of May 30 meeting

Amid concerns over the large crowd expected because of the latest controversies, the Hernando County School District on Friday changed the venue for the May 30 School Board workshop and meeting.
For both the noon workshop and 6 p.m. meeting, stricter security measures will be in place “to ensure the school board meeting is conducted safely and without interruption.”
Both events will take place in the school theater at Hernando High School, the district said in a press release.
“District officials are preparing for the potential of larger than normal attendance due to increased media attention surrounding the showing of a Disney film in a classroom,” the district said.
There will be additional law enforcement and school guardians during the meetings.
Other security measures will include:
- Bags (purses, backpacks, etc.) will not be allowed in the theater and all attendees will be required to be screened by metal detectors.
- Those who plan to attend the workshop and the regular meeting will be required to exit the theater at the end of the workshop and to re-screen prior to the start of the 6 p.m. regular meeting.
- With the exception of water, no food or drink will be permitted in the theater.
Attendees will park in the front parking lot adjacent to Howell Avenue. The side lot, to the right of the school, will not be open to the public.
