BROOKSVILLE – The summer vacation is ending, and the school district is in dire need of more staff.
A visit to the Hernando County School District’s jobs website shows 127 instructional jobs posted, 36 non-instructional and professional/technical jobs posted and one administrative position posted.
Transportation director Ralph Leath reported at the Tuesday, July 26, School Board meeting that he needs at least 10 people to do maintenance on buses, and two resigned this week, leaving two inspectors and the shop foreman.
“I can’t operate with that number of mechanics,” he said.
He needs bus drivers, too.
Another problem, he said, is that the 50 new buses on order were supposed to come in the late November-December time frame, but now Leath said he was told they won’t be built until January and won’t arrive until March-April of 2023.
“We have an old fleet,” he said, and buses need to be inspected before they are on the road.
The suggestion to use students and vocational-school trainees to fix buses sounds good, said Superintendent John Stratton, but the mechanics program is not for diesel engines and, in any case, mechanics need to be certified to work on the school buses.
“Whatever it takes, we need to find mechanics,” said board member Jimmy Lodato.
A big reason for the problem is that salaries for bus mechanics are too low.
We need to act as a team and make salaries competitive, Lodato said. The board needs to come up with a plan.
“We need these bus drivers. I need the mechanics to fix the buses so the kids can get to school so the teachers can teach,” he said.
Teachers wanted
The district needs more teachers and while some worried about bringing in foreign teachers, Stratton said they will be able to do the job. Stratton said he has met with new teachers at their orientation and thanked them.
Teachers will start work on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and students begin on Aug. 10.
Joe Pecora spoke out about getting better pay for substitutes and doing something about misbehaving students who disrupt classes and seem to have no discipline.
Subs have no authority and no administrative support, he said.
“You can’t throw degrees at this problem,” he explained. “We cannot continue to enable students. They know how to work the system.”
The pay issue is to come up on a future agenda.
Lisa Massario, the new head of the teachers union in Hernando, said she met with new teachers, too, and they said they would appreciate having time to prepare for the students.
Whose news?
Lodato said that at the Back-to-School Bash at Crosspoint Church on Saturday, July 23, he heard a lot of positive things about the schools and the district from students and parents.
It is an election year, so candidates for some offices are raising issues like the content of books in the school libraries and gender ideology to bash incumbents. Lodato said a recent letter from state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia about “pornography” in the libraries is just the sort of stuff that gets people riled up.
Many of the books in question were acquired long before he and other were on the school board, Lodato, said, and haven’t been checked out in years.
“This is conduct unbecoming of an elected official,” he said. “I see where we are constantly being attacked. I’m an old man and I don’t have to take this.”
Additional news
High school students who take classes at the new Wilton Simpson Technical College will not have to pay tuition, but adult students will have to pay. Resource-heavy classes like welding and law enforcement will have high fees, said Sophia Watkins, director of adult and technical education.
The board voted 5-0 to expel two students for a year, until May 2023.
Members responded positively to a suggestion that the district organize breakfasts where students could meet veterans, who would talk about their service in the military.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.