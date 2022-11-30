The Hernando County School District has sent out a message regarding a written threat against schools that is circulating on social media, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
“We are aware of an image being shared through social media that shows a written threat against schools. Law enforcement has confirmed that the message and social media post originate from out of state. However, school administrators, staff and local law enforcement are aware of the post and are maintaining heightened security in an abundance of caution,” the school district said in the message.
“While HCSO continues to investigate and monitor the post, we ask that students and parents refrain from sharing the image and to contact local law enforcement if you have any questions. Thank you for your attention.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.