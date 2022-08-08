District 3 incumbent Jimmy Lodato had pushed for many years to have a vocational-technical school built, and he always has a big smile when you ask him if he’s proud of his work.
He credits that school, which someday will be open at the airport, to former Senate President Wilton Simpson, who he said went to bat for it when funding was needed from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
It hasn’t been all sweetness and light, though, with the challenges brought upon the school board by COVID-19 and the vocal opposition to efforts to limit the spread of the affliction.
Lodato is running for re-election against Shannon Rodriguez.
The half-cent sales tax that he pushed for and that started in 2015 has brought $120 million to the schools, Lodato said, with full accountability from a volunteer team that makes sure every dollar is spent correctly.
“Safety is extremely important to me,” he said. There are School Resource Officers and a new force of Guardians to help the SROs protect the kids at some schools.
The district has bought 50 new buses for transportation, Lodato said. (In a recent school board agenda, in fact, numerous surplus buses dating back to the early 2000s are up for auction.)
“I am in the business of education,” he said, and the district’s budget can sustain economic ups and downs, as well as inflation.
“We have to educate our kids,” he added. “Every year we graduate 1,500 kids, and 500 are not going to college. Of the thousand that go to college, only 70% complete get that degree. Of the 70% that get that degree, only 30% are using that degree to get a job. So where do we go? This is where we go.”
Lodato showed an artist’s conception of a vo-tech school that he said he’s been working on with Simpson since 2012.
It’s going to take care of the needs of the kids who don’t go to college to get job skills, Lodato said. Pasco-Hernando State College will be next to it, and the County Commission will be there, too.
“We are strong on education,” he said.
As for Critical Race Theory, Lodato said at the event and board meetings that it’s not in the schools. Teachers are making sure it’s not in the schools and the governor has banned it, he said.
Photo by VINCENT F. SAFUTO
HT-LODATO1-08XX – School Board District 3 incumbent Jimmy Lodato speaks about his accomplishments at the “Politics in the Park” event in July.
Shannon Rodriguez is the parent of four daughters, three of whom are in the school system.
“As the owner of a central business in Hernando County, I’m not afraid of a crisis,” she said. “I have the knowledge and fortitude to meet and address situations at hand. I will bring that problem-solving ability to the school board.”
She’s the vice president of the Hernando County Education Foundation, president of the Kiwanis Club and a Rotarian.
“We need fiscal responsibility on the Hernando County School Board” at a time when the cost of living is rising and property taxes are going up, Rodriguez said. “Members who will work with the County Commission to ensure that our students and teachers have a first-class education system.”
The current board has been raising taxes, and defied the governor on masking, she said, offering an opt-out solution in the face of DeSantis’s parental rights rulings. “Once again, the parents’ voices were not heard,” she said. “We need parental and grandparental control, for our parents to be able to make their own decisions for their children.”
County boards working together can make the system work, and can “make an atmosphere that people want to retire from, not run from.”
The traditional ways of teaching – shop class, home economics, driver’s education, woodworking, cursive writing, etc., in person and not online – were not bad, she said, and need to be brought back to the schools so students can sign an election register and read the Declaration of Independence.
“To the parents and grandparents, I will be your ally on the school board, ready to listen; to the teachers and administrators, I will be your partner; to the taxpayers, I will be your fiscal watchdog,” she concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.