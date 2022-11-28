BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School Board had a new look Nov. 23, as Mark Johnson and Shannon Rodriguez ascended the dais and took their places as the newest members.
After being administered the oath of office by Circuit Judge Don Barbee, Johnson and Rodriguez took the leftmost seats, while Linda Prescott moved over to sit next to Susan Duval, who received the oath from Circuit Judge Kristi Healis.
School board races are intended to be nonpartisan, but Duval’s successful reelection to her seat over Monty Floyd provided what political leaders in Hernando County consider to be a 3-2 liberal majority.
Chairman Gus Guadagnino was nominated again to be chairman, and was chosen on a 5-0 vote. Duval was nominated for vice chairman and also received a 5-0 vote.
Members approved the schedule for meetings 4-1, with Johnson dissenting because he’s going to be out of town for the next board meeting on Dec. 13, he said, and not able to call in. He said he’d also be out of town on June 13.
The distribution of committee assignments caused some friction because of Rodriguez’s involvement with the Hernando County Education Foundation.
Also, former members Kay Hatch and Jimmy Lodato served on numerous committees and their assignments had to be distributed.
Members agreed that after the clerk assembles all the committee assignments, they’ll vote on them at another meeting.
Superintendent John Stratton said he wanted to keep the meeting “light” on serious matters, so the agenda was short.
New members excited
Both Johnson and Rodriguez said they were excited to be on the board. For Johnson, it’s his second time and he said he wanted to restart some initiatives he had operated before, like the events that had children get dressed up and taken to fancy restaurants.
Asked before the meeting how he’d feel to be back on the dais, he quipped, “Ask me in two weeks.”
He said one of his big plans is to fix the transportation system, which he said cannot continue to underpay its staff.
“The Band-Aid they put on this open wound is not going to work,” he said before the meeting. “Hiring vendors and outside companies to repair our buses is not the answer.”
There’s $17 million in the unrestricted reserve, Johnson said. “It’s a rainy-day fund,” he said. “Well, it’s pouring.”
He said he also wants to expand the career and technical readiness training in the district so students who don’t go to college or the Wilton Simpson Technical College have a place to learn job skills.
Johnson was vocal about “Critical Race Theory” in his campaign and from the dais tried to clarify that he never said that it was offered as part of the school curriculum, but as professional development for staff members “in a program called Equity in Education in the 2021 school year in two different sessions.”
His voice rising, he said, “We have the training manual, we have the login sheets with 100 employees attended, and that was before it got codified under H.B. 7, the Individual Freedom Act, and stopped in this district.”
“I oppose it,” he said of Critical Race Theory. “I oppose any kind of indoctrination of students in any program. They should be taught how to think, not what to think.”
Rodriguez had questions about requests for proposals sent out for law firms to represent the district on real estate matters, and regarding the district using three attorneys for real estate.
It had come up in public comment, and Stratton said it was pulled before being put on the agenda, but would be addressed in another meeting.
“It will definitely be a board decision that happens,” Stratton said.
Rodriguez said she was concerned about multiple attorneys and conflicts of interest.
In closing comments, she thanked the people for electing her.
“I look forward to moving forward and doing a great job,” she said.
Guadagnino closed the meeting with a call for unity.
“The election’s over. Let’s put it behind us,” he said. “Let’s work as a team.”
