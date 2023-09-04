BROOKSVILLE – The new school year is starting amidst a heat wave, and some teachers have been complaining publicly about the temperature in their classrooms.
Some air conditioning units are stressed beyond their limits, Superintendent John Stratton admitted on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and at Brooksville Elementary School they’re just going to have to hang on for a while.
Two items on the consent agenda for the school’s air conditioning system passed without comment:
• $5.16 million from ESSER III funds to JE Construction for construction goods and services for Phase I of the project.
• $2.4 million from half-cent funds to the same company for construction goods and services for Phase II.
Although one item was removed from the agenda at the start of the meeting, the rest of the consent agenda passed without a single item being pulled for discussion.
Indeed, Chairman Gus Guadagnino noted that compared with past meetings, this one was relatively civil.
Public comment was a bit intense, however, with one parent saying that he could use the mild expletive “a—hole” and was dismissive of those who complained that there were children in the audience. Another warned that in 2024 there would be a change on the school board. People aren’t worried about books in the schools showing people having sex, but they’re worried about someone using a bad word, he said, and despite calls for unity one can’t agree with people who are trying to destroy your schools, your country and your children.
There also were school bus concerns, talk of the contract with teachers and mentions that one school is refusing to allow volunteers on campus.
Board Member Mark Johnson said the volunteer issue would be investigated.
“We want the community involved,” he said, adding he thought the system was off to a good start.
Stratton said the bus system has a new app and that parents should download it and use it, noting that the district has been hiring bus drivers and acquiring new buses.
Veteran honored
Air Force veteran Tom Slider was recognized as the district’s veteran of the month.
He retired at the rank of E-7 after 22 years of service, which started in 1971.
Slider’s service in aircraft and helicopter maintenance took him all over the world, with stints at Royal Air Force bases in England as well as U.S. bases all over the country and the world.
After leaving the service, Slider attended the University of West Florida and went into teaching. Now he works in Hernando County’s school district.
Terry Slider said she is proud of her husband.
In other action
Al Sorrentino, the athletic director at Central High School, gave a report on the state of the school and particularly its athletic facilities, which have been improved, giving the program a boost. Teams are doing well and there are teams now for girls weightlifting and flag football, he said.
Media specialist Stacy Hartwell talked about math books and showed a pile of papers she said was library permission forms.
A parent said despite the optimistic talk, the school bus system is off to a dismal start with low pay and lack of drivers, adding that driver appreciation has to be more than a box of donuts.
Board member Susan Duval was absent, with no explanation given.
Commented
