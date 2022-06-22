BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County School Board on Tuesday, June 14, closed its meeting with a “shade” session to discuss the lawsuit against the county.
Board members said they wanted to proceed with the action and don’t want to see a delay of 60 to 90 days, as requested by the county, for mediation.
The board approved the motion 5-0.
Board member Linda Prescott said she, board member Kay Hatch and Superintendent John Stratton attended the Florida School Boards Association meeting.
They explained their litigation, she said.
“Many counties are facing similar problems,” Prescott said. “They were very appreciative and actually looking at Hernando as a possible example of what they might expect.”
Sales tax report
Lori Sowers and Gregg Laskoski presented an update of the “Half Cent Sales Tax Accountability Committee.”
The numbers through March 31 are $73,292,000 collected and earned interest of $248,000. They are taking in about $1.3 million per month in revenue, Sowers said, and have allocated through purchase orders $62,717,000.
“Everything being spent is what the voters voted on, and hopefully we can continue this and allow voters to have their choice.”
Laskoski talked about some specific projects that are being worked on. They ask about the propriety of certain projects at meetings and the vast majority of projects are what was asked for.
The Central High School gym HVAC should begin in June and be finished in August. The units were ordered in March, Laskoski said. In addition, there is the roof project for district headquarters and the Floyd and Pine Grove work is coming for approval “and should be a summer project.”
Fire alarm work and roofing purchase orders are awaiting materials, and the Suncoast work is awaiting a part.
Board member Jimmy Lodato said they had established guidelines to take them to 2025, but to deal with the coming growth in the county they have to be able to plan ahead, and that’s why they need the early renewal of the half-cent sales tax.
We are finishing by 2025 the 2015 promises, he said.
Being able to bond the money from the 10-year renewal would enable the school board to build the schools and additions needed, Lodato said, in time for their arrival.
“Where do we put those kids? What do we do with them? They’re coming,” Lodato said. “There’s no way to stop it, and we don’t want to stop it. It’s progress.”
Laskoski said he found it incredible that the county commissioners were admonishing the school board for wanting to plan ahead. “Isn’t that what people are supposed to do?” he asked. “They’re supposed to plan ahead. It makes no sense to me.”
Prescott added that the County Commission has closed parks and libraries because of its poor planning.
In other action
The board approved piggybacking on a Lake County contract for $1 million for pre-cast concrete structures for sports fields; the Wireless Classroom Sound Field Enhancement for audio speaker systems for all classrooms, for $3.3 million (out of ESSER funds from the federal government and endorsed by the governor); and the purchase of pre-construction services for Fox Chapel Middle School, for $35,000 out of ESSER funds.
In public comment, Diane Liptak told the board that a letter has been sent to the Fifth Judicial District by Brad Benson requesting a criminal investigation for charges of “malicious child abuse in the aggregate” against school board members; the board’s counsel, Dennis Alfonso; the superintendent; and two administrators in regard to the 2021 mask rules. “We’ll look into it,” Alfonso said of the complaint, “and address it as appropriate.”
