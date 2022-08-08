District 5 incumbent Susan Duval took some pretty harsh lumps from parents at School Board meetings during the COVID epidemic.
She wasn’t alone.
But Duval, whose children attended and graduated from Hernando’s schools and has worked in the system since 1969, isn’t giving up despite vocal opposition and candidates with strong backing from major conservative groups.
Her website is https://www.hernandoschools.org/school-board/susan-duval.
Speaking on July 26, Duval said she’s optimistic about the outcome of the election, and has other work if she loses.
She and her son have a cattle and hay business, she said, with land leased in three counties, and she can drive a tractor, ride a horse and keep the books.
“I was encouraged to run for the School Board because I had a great deal of experience with the school system, how it functions, how it operates, and the persons encouraging me thought that taking that experience along with the day-to-day workings I had within the school system would be of value to the School Board,” she said.
Opponents have had a lot to say. “What they say doesn’t make it true, doesn’t make it right,” she said. “I wish that people were inclined to have more civil conversations and to work together to solve problems, and continue to move the district forward. Negativity does not solve problems.”
Duval got 35% of the vote in the straw poll.
Lara Dedmon is the mother of twins, and has a speech therapy company.
She’s running for School Board because she said that like many others, she’s concerned with issues in the national news like Critical Race Theory and sex education for children as young as 5 years old.
“Gov. DeSantis wisely passed legislation to help protect Florida from things like this,” she said. “But it’s our job to follow up on a county level.”
Because of the county’s low literacy rate and other issues, she said, that’s why she’s putting her knowledge, skills and heart into running for the School Board.
She said she won’t let a political agenda guide her decisions, and she’s a fiscal conservative.
“I believe in the same philosophy that I have for my home and business,” she said. “Live within your means.”
Public schools are meant to prepare children for jobs and citizenship, she said, and that means teaching the basics: reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, government and economics.”
“We must always be vigilant in making sure to keep things like CRT and other things that come along out of our schools,” she said. “We need a value-driven curriculum in our schools.”
“We need to ensure early identification and immediate intervention of children with poor phonics skills using one-to-one teaching. Programs with computers are great but they should be supplemental,” she said, promising to be respectful and responsible with taxpayers’ money.
“I will work hard on collaborating with schools to make sure all literacy policies and programs are effective in keeping our literacy rate,” she added. “I will always ensure that the voice of the parents is heard and respected so that we can maintain those God-given parental rights for our children in our schools.”
Dedmon got 23% of the vote in the straw poll.
Like a lot of challengers in school board races across the country, Pam Everett wants the schools to go back to old ways.
“I am running because I feel the need to keep our schools safe, educational and teaching our kids to become part of our community,” she said at “Politics in the Park.”
Children spend too much time on computers in school, she said.
“We have issues with bullying, behaviors, mental health,” she said. “This is not good. We have teachers that have degrees in education. Let them use it.”
Education should include job training for trades such as air conditioning and wood shop, Everett said, and it’s important for the community’s future if it wants to move forward.
Even educating kids for a job at Publix could be positive.
“If we don’t educate them, we are going to fail them, and they will fail us and our community,” she said.
At School Board meetings, Everett often raises issues regarding bullying and other misconduct, advocating inconvenient punishments such as detention and being required to clean up the school.
“We need to follow through and hold our kids accountable,” she said, and make uninvolved parents realize that their kids are not behaving right.
She said she also wants the district to be more transparent with its spending.
“I believe a lot of money is being wastefully spent,” she said.
Everett got 20% of the vote in the straw poll.
He had prepared a speech for the event, but Monty Floyd said he had another engagement to go to and thus was not able to attend “Politics in the Park.”
“I got into this race a long time ago, not because of the books, but because of finances and no accountability,” he said on July 27 in an interview.
For years, he said, he found that the K-12 system in Hernando was inadequate and burning through money.
In his remarks for the event, he wrote, “I’m running to clean up the woke and broke dumpster fire that is our local school system. I’m the only candidate in my race with school-aged children, and this is where I would normally say that I’m a homeschool father of three, and I’m proud to say that in a few months I’ll be a very proud homeschool father of four.”
He’s seeking a graduate degree in crisis counseling, and just finished a program from Yale in contract law.
He said he has the endorsement of Moms For Liberty, Parents’ Rights in Education PAC, the 1776 PAC and the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Florida.
“Excluding Socialist Susan, I’m the only candidate in my race that has had a career in education,” he wrote. “I’ve spent the past 20 years in the trenches of academia as an internal auditor and administrator fighting against the wasteful spending and the cancer-like mental disorder that is liberalism.”
And yes, he’s against those books, too.
“Once elected, I intend to use my two decades of success in education to fix our budget, restore accountability, defend parental rights and take a sledgehammer to CRT and sexualized grooming in all of its forms,” Floyd wrote.
Floyd got 22% of the vote in the straw poll.
