BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School Board can’t win for losing.
Even with a decision to remove the book “Lucky” by Alice Sebold from schools — Item 11 on the consent agenda at the March 28 meeting that eventually passed on a 5-0 vote — the meeting turned into a long, raucous debate and discussion over pornography, books, book removal procedures, accusations and charges of allowing students to see inappropriate books.
The culture wars that are raging across Florida even hit an agenda item on Neola policies. Neola is an Ohio-based educational consulting firm that advises school boards on new and changing laws and regulations affecting schools.
School Board member Shannon Rodriguez objected to an update from the consultant because one change was to pronouns. A policy that began, “Students or his/her parent(s) may purchase a copy of the designated course instructional materials…” was updated to read, “Students or their parent(s) may purchase a copy of the designated course instructional materials…”
“I’m not OK with changing the pronouns,” Rodriguez said. “This is not California, it’s Hernando County.”
Growing numbers of people, including some transgender, nonbinary, agender or gender-fluid people, use they, them or their as a gender-neutral singular personal pronoun.
Rodriguez didn’t mention other changes, including instances changing “state” to “State” and “district” to “District” in some areas, and a requirement that arrests be reported within 48 hours, instead of 48 “business” hours.
Rodriguez and board member Mark Johnson routinely pull several items from the consent agenda at board meetings. The consent agenda is a common tool used to streamline meetings by collecting routine, non-controversial items into a group of items that are all passed with a single motion and vote. Rodriguez and Johnson typically pull spending items from that agenda, and the “Lucky” item was unusual because the panel that looked at the request to pull the book had agreed that it should be removed.
Board member Susan Duval noted that the book has had some controversy because of “errors.” The book describes author Sebold’s experience of being raped and beaten when she was 18; the man convicted of the crime, who spent years in prison, was later exonerated.
What seemed to be the main objection was to the process of removing a book and how long it took. In addition, while the book was pulled from shelves, it was still in an electronic catalog.
Rodriguez said Gov. Ron DeSantis wants certain books removed from school bookshelves and that she had attended a meeting where he displayed three such books and read from them. “We should know as a county that this is not OK,” she said. “We’ve had ample time to get these books out. It’s our fault that these books are still on the shelf.”
At one point, a deputy had to remove an audience member, and a man stormed out of the meeting after standing up and telling board members, “You’re full of s---.”
The debate went around and around several times. In addition to the 5-0 vote to remove “Lucky,” school staff agreed to look into when the objectionable books were placed on the school library shelves.
Nearly all the other items pulled from the consent agenda passed on 5-0 votes.
An agreement on contractors to help maintain the school bus fleet passed 5-0, but Rodriguez questioned why the district is pressing mechanics to drive buses, which she said is causing mechanics to leave because it’s not their job.
Superintendent John Stratton said pay is an issue with mechanics, and outside mechanics are coming in on Saturday and being paid $35 an hour for an eight-hour day. They’re not employees and they don’t get benefits, Stratton said, but with mechanics’ pay in the district at $17 an hour, they can’t keep up with the private sector on wages. New buses are on the way, Stratton promised.
Another issue Rodriguez raised was that when she wants a member of staff to come to the podium to answer questions, Stratton seems to be “protecting” them by saying he’ll answer her questions.
As always, the meeting concluded with calls for unity and an end to divisions.
In other action
• Student Nathaniel Bozek was honored for an essay he wrote on the importance of recognizing veterans who have served the country and sacrificed for freedom. He’s a seventh-grader at Challenger K-8 in Spring Hill.
• Marine veteran Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Bratcher was honored as the March HCSD veteran. Bratcher works in the exceptional education department as a system support specialist. He joined the Marines in 1976 and was Honor Man for his platoon at Parris Island. He advanced to gunnery sergeant, then became a warrant officer, serving 22 years, including 12 on deployment.
• Lori Sowers and Gregg Laskoski said the Sales Tax Accountability Committee has a full complement of members now, and is watching the money. For the past three months, $4.3 million in sales tax revenue was collected. Higher interest rates are beneficial, they said, and they’ve collected $157,000 in interest. There’s a 25-page list of projects available for viewing, Laskoski said, at https://tinyurl.com/4m9u7wmu.
• Debbie Worrell of the Hernando County Education Foundation said generous local donors have given more than $125,000 in cash and equipment to the schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.