BROOKSVILLE — The School Board has approved $15,000 for preliminary work on the kitchen project at Winding Waters K-8.
Wallbridge Aldinger LLC got the bid for $3.4 million, and the preconstruction services will be paid for out of impact fee funds.
The issue was on the board’s consent agenda, in which one vote passes “routine” items, though members of the public and board members can ask that individual items be pulled from consent for additional discussion and comment.
Most consent agenda items involve piggybacking on other counties’ contracts for purchasing kitchen equipment and office copy paper, for example.
Others have to do with education services, training programs or professional conferences.
Interestingly, the school district also pays for the staff of local private schools to attend out-of-state conferences.
Item six on the consent agenda was listed as “Approve Out-of-State Travel for West Hernando Christian School to Attend the ACSI Flourishing Schools Institute in Atlanta, Georgia, November 1-3, 2022.” The cost is $6,432. Item seven was “Approve Out-of-State Travel for the For Each One Reach One Private School to Attend the Innovative Schools Summit in San Antonio, Texas, December 1-4, 2022.” The cost is $974.16. Item eight was “Approve Out-of-State Travel for Queen of All Saints Private School to Attend the FETC Future of Education Technology Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 23-26, 2023.” The cost is $3,365.28.
“Private schools receive a portion of the school district’s Title II funds,” school district spokeswoman Karen Jordan said in an email. “Title II are used for professional development. Those private schools are using them to attend out-of-state conferences. The board approves out of state travel for schools (to) use those funds.”
