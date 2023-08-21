BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County School Board voted 3-2 on Aug. 10 to renew an $83,000 agreement with Equal Opportunity Schools, a Seattle-based company that offers a program of accelerated college-credit courses to qualifying high schoolers.
The program seeks to identify students in under-served communities.
School Board members Shannon Rodriguez and Mark Johnson voted against the program, which they dubbed affirmative action. Rodriguez also called it a “discriminatory” program.
“In order to effectively close the achievement gap, we should put the funding on programs to help academically lower-performing students in lower grades, rather than the use of affirmative action and equity to do so,” Rodriguez said. “If you’re targeting a particular group for this program, killing meritocracy is not the way to go.”
She demanded an accounting of how much the school district has paid EOS over the years, while Johnson claimed a former executive of the company had made statements in 2020 supporting violent activity by police-violence protesters.
Board members Susan Duval and Linda Prescott, along with Schools Superintendent John Stratton, defended the program and said students simply are being offered an opportunity they might not otherwise know about. Stratton noted the program is federally funded.
“We’re not placing students there against their will,” Duval said.
Central High excitement
Jodi Slone, the “proud” assistant principal at Central High School, spoke about several positive things happening at the school.
“We’re excited, first and foremost, to see our students returning back to campus, as well as our new (students) coming for the first time,” she said. “We’re so happy to have our phenomenal teachers and staff back on campus.”
There were some construction projects over the summer, including work on some new rooms, she said.
The football team held its annual kickoff, Slone said, including a “Dads vs. Sons” football game, and they finished with a family-style barbecue.
“Our school and our sports programs are about family and just having fun together,” she said.
Slone thanked the local community for its support of the school, staff and students.
In a similar vein, Rodriguez said she has had positive experiences on visits to Chocachatti Elementary School and Central High School, saying staff at both schools is doing a good job.
Johnson cautioned local drivers to be aware that schools are again open.
Duval said an associate teachers program is off to a great start, with about 85 people expressing interest and 20 approved so far.
Prescott said she and Guadagnino attended the new-teachers orientation and were impressed with the enthusiasm on display. Stratton said the “vibe” was great, and he said he saw former students, new teachers and returning teachers.
There’s “a living, breathing little city at each of our schools,” Stratton said.
The schools superintendent said he was pleased to report the school-bus fleet had been notably freshened.
“We have all 50 new buses in,” Stratton said, and he noted the buses are GPS-enabled.
Stratton said he saw his team out recruiting drivers all summer and added there are still a lot of vacancies for those interested in applying.
In other action
The board voted to approve unanimously graduation dates for the 2023-24 school year and an agreement between the Hernando County School Board and the Early Learning Coalition for Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program services.
It also voted to approve, without dissent, contracts for food services and a $962,000 contract for specialized repairs, parts and accessories for buses.
