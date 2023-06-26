BROOKSVILLE — Compared with the meeting at Hernando High School’s theater, the June 13 School Board meeting went by in a flash, but there was still plenty of heat.
It clocked in at about two hours and most of the meeting was public comment, with the usual claims, plus a speech by board member Shannon Rodriguez on Superintendent John Stratton’s leadership shortcomings and teachers’ views of the rules coming down.
Board Member Mark Johnson was absent.
The board approved the Weeki Wachee High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter for a trip to nationals in Atlanta at the end of June.
Board Member Linda Prescott pulled the item from the consent agenda to congratulate FBLA sponsor Tina Vieira and her students.
“I just wanted to wish them and you the very best of luck, and let them know how proud we are of them and you for their accomplishments,” Prescott said.
She said she knows they will come back and do amazing things in the business community.
Vieira thanked the Hernando County Education Foundation, Prescott and Rodriguez for their help. There will be networking nights and other events, she said.
“They’re excited because it’s something they’ve never experienced before,” Vieira noted.
States was monumental for them, but nationals is much bigger, she said.
“I have no doubt that in the fall we’re going to be recognizing them as national winners,” Prescott said. “See you back in the fall.”
The motion to approve passed 4-0.
Consent agenda
The consent agenda passed 4-0. It included several job description updates, a trip for two officials to Tulsa, Okla., to attend a class on school bus manufacturing paid for by Sun State Bus Centers, with the county covering just an unrevealed cost of transportation and parking at the unnamed “departure airport”; an amendment to the agreement with The A.D. Morgan Corp. for Fox Chapel Middle School’s ceiling and LED lighting at almost $1.9 million; and the dual enrollment agreement with Pasco-Hernando State College and the School Board for $575,303.
Media handbook approved
Rodriguez questioned aspects of the changes to the district’s media handbook, saying it gives media specialists conflicting guidelines and is in opposition to Florida statutes.
“It puts them in a compromising position,” she said.
District officials said parents can challenge materials if they have a specific concern, the media specialists will support the decision made by the committee and the school board on the material. In other words, the process still decides on material, not the media specialist.
The measure passed 3-1, with Rodriguez dissenting.
The next School Board meetings will be on June 27, with the informal meeting at 1 p.m., a workshop at 2:30 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.