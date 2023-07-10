School Board approves deal to fight teacher shortage

BROOKSVILLE — In an effort to get more people into the teaching profession in Hernando County, the school district recently announced a partnership with BloomBoard, a company that describes itself as a talent development provider that helps school districts with educator pipeline, advancement, and retention solutions.
The School Board approved the alternative certified teacher support program at an estimated annual cost of $225,000.
After some questions by board member Shannon Rodriguez to Ray Pinder, director of human resources, the measure was approved 5-0 and will be implemented with 15 people starting in August, and expanded in January 2024.
Already, Pinder said, there has been interest from paraprofessionals and substitutes in the school district, and even some people in the Citizen’s Academy showed interest.
Rodriguez asked about current teachers in the district, and Pinder said that this is for people who aren’t certified but would like to get a free education leading to teacher certification and a teaching job with the district.
The district is working on the details for teacher-mentors, he said, and Rodriguez noted that candidates would receive a taxable $1,500 stipend for their efforts.
Rodriguez asked what would happen if a teacher’s mentor had to leave their class to deal with a situation in the trainee teacher’s class — who would watch the mentor’s students?
Pinder said the mentor could call administration for help to step in for the associate teacher.
“A debrief of what happened with their mentor would certainly be normal,” Pinder said.
Rodriguez said that suppose she was teaching a class and needed him as her mentor to come over because the class was “dysfunctional.” What would he do?
Pinder said he wouldn’t leave his class unattended to go over to her class.
“If the teacher called me, I would call administration or someone to intercede if I needed to be in control of my class,” he said. “They would go take care of it in the moment and then myself as the coach and that ‘mentee’ would have a conversation about what happened.”
The other option would be combining the classes and “co-teaching” a lesson, he added.
Job description
In a press release, the district said the program “provides the opportunity for a select group of experienced paraprofessionals and other school community members to be designated to participate in the program and assume the newly formed roles of Associate Teachers Substitute.”
Such teachers would work for the school district and not Kelly Services, which hires, background checks and pays substitute teachers through a current contract.
“Hernando County’s innovative program could help support aspiring teachers by providing them on-the-job professional learning opportunities to prepare them and advance their teaching careers, and potentially fill similar vacancies,” the district said in the press release.
The position “will provide a salary increase to paraprofessionals training to become teachers, allowing them to begin contributing to their retirement fund as full teachers, and offering them hands-on experience to gradually assume more responsibility for student instruction,” the release noted.
“The 15 aspiring teachers participating will begin coursework in the fall of the 2023–24 school year, with no out-of-pocket cost to the candidates,” the district said. “To fill the positions, Hernando Schools will work with additional organizations, including Troops to Teachers, a program that helps service members and veterans become certified and employed as teachers in K-12 schools.”
Rodriguez wanted to know if the district could get money from state or federal sources to help pay the $225,000 that it would cost the district. BloomBoard is discounting its rate, Pinder said, and doing the work for a flat rate. They are committed to reducing that if they get additional funding, he added, and they might be able to recapture some money with a new state bill on mentorship programs.
The cost
According to the contract between BloomBoard and the district, the cost works out to $225,000.
The list price is $1,350 per participant per course, with 20 courses for the full AA to BA in Education program over two to three years, meaning $27,000 per participant in total tuition.
BloomBoard’s flat rate, with a marketing discount of $2,000 per participant for the Hernando County School District investment options with 10 or more participants is the $7,500 tier.
The flat pricing discount pricing is:
• Up to 10 participants: $9,500 per year for two years ($19,000 total)
• 11-24 participants: $8,500 per year for two years ($17,000 total)
• 25 or more participants: $7,500 per year for two years ($15,000 total)
The remaining tuition balance between options below and the $27,000 year is to be covered by federal aid, Teacher Apprenticeship Funding, private loan commitments and/or the BloomBoard discount.
There would be a marketing discount of $2,000 per participant for a possible speaking engagement/webinar to share the program for total savings of $25,000.
• The Associate Teacher Substitute would be paid $20 per hour for 197 days, 7.75 hours per day, according to a district PowerPoint presentation.
• They would be benefit-eligible
• They would begin to earn years for FRS retirement
• It creates a pathway for Teacher Academy students to begin work as an Associate Teacher, for some, right out of high school. Consideration could be given for Teacher Academy students who are in their last year of their AA.
• It creates a pathway for current “paras” with an AA to get a bachelor’s and become a certified teacher
• They would have to work for the district for four years.
On its website (www.bloomboard.com), the company describes itself this way: “BloomBoard is a talent development provider that enables K-12 school districts to grow, advance, and retain educators by making professional education a benefit of employment. We offer turnkey programs for school districts to move educators forward at all points of their professional journey. Our platform connects districts to higher education institutions that offer apprenticeship, certification, and degree programs using a unique on-the-job instructional model. We help to assess needs, build and implement plans, and celebrate educator success.”
According to the website, other districts using BloomBoard include North Harrison Community Schools in Ramsey, Ind.; the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education in Evanston, Ill.; the Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative; and several school districts under the Arizona Department of Education.
To see the agreements, visit the agenda materials packet for the June 27 School Board meeting at https://hernandoschools.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and scroll down to page 1,520.
