BROOKSVILLE — Brian Ragan might not be a certified teacher, but at the final School Board meeting of the year Dec. 13, he gave a crash course in contracting processes.
Ragan is the director of facilities and construction for the district.
Public commenter Ken Mayon raised some concerns about the use of the consent agenda for approving large spending projects in the district.
“There’s about $3.6 million worth of agenda items on the consent agenda,” he said. “Most of the time you pull one, two, if any, little items to present or thank someone for putting work in.”
That’s great, he added, but they’re not listening to the parents, kids or the public about the items on the agenda.
“We need time to tell you how we feel,” Mayon said, and to have some input.
It’s fine to have small things on the consent agenda, he said, but money is being spent after 5-0 votes and that’s it.
Board member Shannon Rodriguez requested that four items on that agenda be pulled for further explanation and discussion.
Consent agendas are a regular part of government meetings and used for routine items that are voted on in a batch to save time, though individual items can be removed from the consent agenda for discussion and separate approval.
In some governmental bodies, meeting agendas might have as many as a hundred such items for actions like contracting for road repairs, selling off old computers and vehicles, hiring low-level staff and more.
Sometimes, items are pulled from the consent agenda, discussed and then rejected.
In the case of the Hernando County school district, Mayon said he was especially concerned about items 15, 18 and 19 on the consent agenda.
Item 15 was a request for quotes on systems related to buildings, electrical and lighting controls, fire alarms and sprinklers, HVAC and building controls and plumbing systems commissioning services for an estimated annual amount of $500,000.
Rodriguez asked about the score sheets that were used to assess the contractors.
“I feel like we have a lot of different departments on here, and we have a big amount that we’re able to spend, which is the $500,000,” she said.
“This is done by board policy,” Ragan said.
There is a professional services advisory committee, he said, that consists of himself, the director of maintenance, the fire official and board members who would like to be a part of it, and it’s reviewed in a public meeting.
The scores are tallied, and the best score gets the bid, he said, and it follows a statute.
The item was approved 4-1, with Rodriguez dissenting.
Item 18 was for roof replacement and repairs at the school district’s main office, for $781,700 using half-cent funds.
Rodriguez said a bid came in for $650,000, and then there was one for $132,000 more (the bid that won the contract.)
“Can you explain?” she asked.
“Sure, the low bid was what we call a non-responsive or non-compliant bid,” Ragan said. “The low bidder did not acknowledge one of the addendums — I believe it was addendum No. 2 — the addendums changed the contract documents.”
They have to acknowledge the addendums and legally they cannot accept a bid that does not acknowledge them. The bidder also added attachments that altered the payment terms, adding escalation clauses, “which are contrary to our contract documents, that they would be paid extra money as the prices went up.”
They could have rejected all the bids and re-bid the contract, and this would have been the third time, Ragan said, and prices go up as they re-bid items.
“Legally, we had to take the second bid or reject them all,” Ragan said.
Rodriguez asked how many bids were received, and Ragan said five or six.
“There was good interest in the project,” he said.
Board member Mark Johnson asked about the bid escalations because of higher prices.
Ragan said the losing bidder had put the escalations in.
“Were they asking for an increase in prices for materials, if materials went up?” Johnson asked. “Or were they also asking for an increase for labor?”
Ragan said it was for materials, which are going up by a half-percent to 1 percent per month, but it is stabilizing.
The other bidders didn’t have the escalation clause but bid higher than the second bid.
Rodriguez said she concerned about the $132,000 difference, and Ragan said he was concerned, too, since they had started with the budget at $400,000.
The item was approved 5-0.
Item 19 was the big one, a more than $2 million contract for construction goods and services for the Winding Waters K-8 kitchen and dining expansion project.
Rodriguez asked if there was more than one quote, and that it was subject to additions and deductions by change order.
“Would that be exceeding the $2 million?” she asked.
Ragan said a bid for pre-construction services had come in at $3 million, and he told them it was too high, he said, and they couldn’t come to an agreement so by law they went to the next one on the list, which was for $2 million. There is some contingency for items, he said.
The bidder is guaranteeing that they’ll do the job without exceeding the price, Ragan said. Any more would have to be approved by the board.
The item was approved 5-0.
Staff and schools recognized
Seven schools were honored for their performance in the “Positive Behavior in Schools” program, said Sarah Merchant, coordinator of Exceptional Student Education.
They were Westside Elementary, Bronze level; Powell Middle, Gold award; Brooksville Elementary, Platinum; Challenger K-8, Platinum; Floyd Elementary, Platinum; Nature Coast THS, Platinum; and Spring Hill Elementary, Platinum.
Rosemarie Maiorini was honored by Gina Michalicka, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, as the district’s principal of the year. She leads Challenger K-8 and was described as “passionate and committed to her students, families, teachers and staff,” according to the presentation. “When you walk on her campus you can feel the positive energy and school pride.”
She brings excitement and energy to the learning environment, and teachers know she supports them, Michalicka said.
“I never in a million years imagined representing Hernando County as principal of the year,” Maiorini said. “I knew I would be in education since I had the best-behaved group of ‘Cabbage Patch Kids’ that I taught when I was in elementary school.”
The assistant principal of the year is Alexandra Rastatter.
“She is compassionate, energetic and a role model for both students and staff,” Michalicka said.
In addition to developing a master schedule for students and watching school data closely, Rastatter cheers students at sporting events and has taught algebra during a “teacher transition.”
“In a profession that has become more and more challenging over the last few years, it is so important that we lean on each other for support and guidance,” Rastatter said in accepting the award.
In other action
The district received a refund of $182,283.58 from the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative.
Student representative Gina Doherty gave an update on activities including shows at Westside and Chocachatti, and Pine Grove held a Nov. 16 thanksgiving feast for 1,000 families. In addition, the 4-H club is raising chickens and ducks, she said.
The Pine Grove Bear Tones entertained and led the pledge of allegiance.
