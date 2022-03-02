BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County’s schools hope to start spring football with five new athletic trainers that received School Board approval Feb. 22.
A trainer will be assigned to each high school, the district said, and also will provide services to middle school programs.
The term of the jobs is one year and the total cost is just over $174,000, which will be funded through additional millage funds approved by voters in 2021.
The position will require a bachelor's degree and candidates must be certified as an athletic trainer by the Board of Certification and licensed as an athletic trainer by the Florida Board of Athletic Training.
"For the past several years, we have been working to include knowledgeable and skilled trainers to our athletic programs," said Steve Crognale, the district's athletic director. "We never want our student-athletes to get injured but, with the expertise of athletic trainers immediately available to them, we can prevent more serious injury and, in many cases, athletic trainers can help athletes avoid injury altogether."
In other news
• Student representative Brooke Culp reported on a survey among students.
Asked about one change they’d like to see at their school, students told Culp they were concerned about the cleanliness of the cafeteria and the problem of vandalism, and would like to see more events that reward hard work and effort, which they say often is not acknowledged.
• Unusually, the meeting’s public comment was positive, with chairman Gus Guadagnino expressing his thanks; however, public comment at the County Commission meeting earlier Tuesday kept veering into school district administration issues, with County Commission Chairman Steve Champion openly expressing his hope that voters would reject the extension of the school district’s half-cent sales tax.
• The board approved Ryman Roofing’s $1.14 million bid for roof and mechanical equipment replacement at Springstead High School. The money will come from half-cent funds.
• The board also approved the emergency purchase of 336 cases of grilled teriyaki chicken for $44,990.40 for cafeteria lunch service.
• The board declared March 7-11 to be “Newspaper in Education Week 2022” and encouraged parents, students and teachers to read the newspaper every day.
