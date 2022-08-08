BROOKSVILLE – David Bond had a simple request for the School Board: preserve marching bands for his sons, including Zack, who also came to the meeting.
The two braved a downpour to come to the July 26 budget meeting and hear about the district’s spending plan for the coming year.
The total budget is $478.7 million, an increase of $116.9 million from the fiscal year 2021-2022 original budget.
With transfers out of $11.8 million, that leaves a tentative budget of $466.8 million.
By comparison, the 2021-2022 final budget including fund balance and transfers was $361.7 million.
At the end of all spending, the fund balance will be at $43.43 million.
Rising property values have helped government at all levels to keep tax collections up, and the board approved a tentative total millage of 6.525, more than the rolled-back rate by 37.31%.
Required local effort millage will be 3.277, taking in $48.7 million; discretionary local effort will be 0.7480, taking in $11.1 million; capital outlay will be 1.5, taking in $22.3 million; and additional voted millage will be 1.0, taking in $14.8 million.
By comparison, the 2021 final school board millage totaled 6.777, consisting of required local effort millage 3.529, discretionary and capital outlay of 2.248, and additional voted millage of 1.0.
The School Board voted 5-0 to approve the budget and millage. The next and final public budget hearing is on Sept. 6 at 5:01 p.m. at the district offices.
Zack Bond said in an impassioned, eloquent speech that marching band practice at Springstead High School was canceled because of the weather. He and his father said it’s an important activity, teaching discipline and providing great experiences to students.
“It’s just really important to me,” Zack said. He and his father noted that they have a great band director.
He has seen friends try to get into the band, which offers musical education and experience in marching bands.
The big problem, David Bond said, is that transportation costs are not affordable and prices have gone up for items.
“We don’t pay the $50 per child athletic fee, but we pay a fee for the band,” Bond said, and the average is $1,000 per student per family. Students are dropping out of the band because of the high cost.
Superintendent John Stratton said that while the bands don’t show up in the budget, they’re a line item in individual schools’ budgets.
They have been putting more money into bands, but they’re very expensive he said. Musical instruments are very expensive to buy, maintain and repair, he said, but he and the board are committed to increasing the funding.
“We made a decision several years ago that if a team or fine arts group made it to a state competition, we said we’d cover the transportation cost,” said board member Susan Duval.
