Sample ballots for the upcoming Aug. 23 primary election are now available online at PascoVotes.gov, and will be mailed to Pasco County voters on July 28.
Voters are encouraged to look over their sample ballot and familiarize themselves with the candidates and issues before going to the polls. In order to expedite the voting process, voters should take their completed sample ballots with them when early voting or on Election Day.
To view sample ballots on-line, voters should know their precinct and party of registration.
The direct link to sample ballots is https://www.pascovotes.gov/Elections/Sample-Ballots
The Precinct Finder option is available to voters who are unsure of their precinct number https://www.pascovotes.gov/Precincts/Precinct-Finder
If your voter registration is not up to date with a current address you will not receive your sample ballot in the mail. Sample ballots are mailed to the address of record on file. To update your address call 800-851-8754 or go online https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home
