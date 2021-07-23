NEW PORT RICHEY — Twin brothers with a passion for the water have gone into business together to open Sammy’s Surf Shop in two different states.
While Sammy Roberts covers the Lake Eufaula, Okla., surf shop, his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Donna Roberts, have opened up the newest branch at 5500 Main St., Suite No. 109, New Port Richey. Open since May 22, Sammy’s Surf Shop NPR has been warmly embraced by the community, according to Donna Roberts.
The shop offers locals and downtown visitors a chance to find T-shirts and other clothing items with local names on it, like Cotee River and New Port Richey. Shoppers who are more active outdoors also can find skim boards, surfboards, wakeboards, tubes for boating or floating down a river, and skateboards for sale in addition to swimming suits, board shorts, and towels.
“Our logo T-shirts that say Sammy’s Surf Shop have been a really big seller,” Donna Roberts said. “So have our swim suits, and for the women we have a lot of cover ups. Our sunglasses are a huge seller.”
She said she hopes to add paddleboards and kayaks to the shop’s inventory in the future.
One of the biggest challenges opening a business in today’s climate is getting more products that people want, Donna said. Shoppers are encouraged to call or message the shop to find out an estimate of when a specific item or board may be back in stock.
Both the Robertses and their families share a love for the water. When Sammy Roberts completed high school, he pursued a path in water sports and competed in tournaments. USA Waterski Hall of Fame inductee Ken White mentored Sammy Roberts and helped launch him in the industry. It wasn’t until 2001 that Sammy Roberts and his wife, April, decided to open their own surf shop in Oklahoma on the water at Lake Eufaula that became known as the go-to place for lessons, tournaments and equipment.
Sammy Roberts’ brother, Steve, went on to become successful in the IT world during this time and settled in Pasco County with his wife for the past 11 years. It wasn’t until a recent visit back home that discussions began about opening a second store with Sammy Roberts. Steve and Donna Roberts ultimately decided now would be a great time to open a shop after seeing the growth developing in downtown New Port Richey.
“We thought it would be a great thing for our little community to have a surf shop,” Donna Roberts said. “They needed retail here, definitely, so we decided to embrace the idea and open a shop.”
When not running the business, Steve and Donna Roberts love to be out on the water, spending time with friends and enjoying the weather — something that is not always perfect in Oklahoma. The sunshine is out usually from May to August, Donna Roberts explained, but here in Florida they get to enjoy their year-round of sunshine.
Sammy’s Surf Shop NPR is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 918-830-5269 or visit the shop on Facebook and Instagram.
