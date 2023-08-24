Sales tax holiday starting for disaster supplies

From Saturday, Aug. 26 through Sept. 8, a second sales tax holiday will take place for qualifying disaster preparedness items.

 Image courtesy FLORIDA DIVISION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
Do you still need disaster preparation items for your kit? Were items sold out or you didn't know what you needed? You are in luck.
 
Take advantage of this event to resupply your preparedness kits or stock up on items you still need.
 
Visit FloridaRevenue.com/disasterprep for a full list of tax-free items.