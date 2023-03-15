Saint Leo University honors ‘Influential Women of Social Work’

ST. LEO — Patti Templeton and Brandie Grizzel were honored for their contributions to the community at Saint Leo University on March 6 at a luncheon sponsored by the university’s Department of Undergraduate Social Work and the National Association of Social Work (NASW) Nature Coast Florida Chapter.
March is both National Social Worker Month and National Women’s History Month, and the program honored past and present social workers, as well as six Saint Leo students who were awarded scholarships.
Templeton, executive director of One Community Now, a service agency headquartered in downtown New Port Richey, received the “Rising to the Challenge Award,” created, said Professor Christina Cazanave, “to honor a local agency that has exceeded normal expectations to meet its community’s needs.” One Community Now, she said, “has consistently supported Pasco residents’ lives through the ever-growing changes we see in Pasco County.”
Among its many programs, One Community Now, which partners with houses of worship and other agencies, works to prevent and remedy homelessness, helps people obtain jobs and services, and provides assistance with rent and utilities bills as well as food. Templeton created the Pack-a-Sack program that, in conjunction with area churches, provides weekend food for more than 1,000 children who rely on school meals during the week, and One Community Now runs Operation Stand Down, which provides an array of services for veterans, especially those who are in crisis or unhoused.
Cazanave also lauded Templeton for providing in-service opportunities for Saint Leo social work students during the COVID lockdown.
Grizzel is manager of permanent supportive housing with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul CARES, which provides housing and services for veterans. A graduate of the social work program at Saint Leo, she received the “Social Work Trailblazer” award.
Grizzel “has demonstrated a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” Cazanave said. “She has ensured that those who are often forgotten, mistreated and ignored find the support and quality of care they deserve.” As an alumna, Cazanave added, Grizzel supervises interns in the Bachelor of Social Work program and serves on its community advisory board.
Students who received scholarships at the awards ceremony were Magan Martinez ($1,250) of Apollo Beach, Karen Cummins ($750) of San Antonio, Sylvia Chaney ($500) of Tampa, Reese Hathaway ($500) of Shannock, Rhode Island, Yvenie Desrosiers ($250) of Lehigh Acres, and Brittany Pedraza ($250) of Spring Hill.
For more information about One Community Now, visit onecommunitynow.com or call 727-849-4724.
For more information about St. Vincent de Paul CARES, visit svdpsp.org or call 727-823-2516.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.