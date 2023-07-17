ST. LEO — The Saint Leo University Board of Trustees announced the appointment of three Tampa Bay area leaders to its executive team July 1.
Former Florida legislator Edwin Narain, vice president of external and legislative affairs for AT&T Florida, will serve as chair; Noel Boeke, partner with Holland & Knight, will serve as vice chair; and Iskra Sbraccia, Citi compliance sanctions director and global head of CitiScreening content management, will serve as secretary.
For information, visit www.saintleo.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.