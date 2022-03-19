Families and caregivers are experiencing an overwhelming sense of relief when it comes to the safety of their loved ones thanks to technology that’s 60-plus years old.
SafetyNet Tracking Systems is a directional radio frequency transmitter that can locate missing persons within 30 minutes of them being reported absent. The transmitter is contained in a bracelet and is commonly used for adults with cognitive conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Down syndrome, post traumatic stress disorders, and forms of dementia. Children with autism have also benefited from wearing the bracelet, which once put on, can’t be removed.
The frequency is operated by law enforcement around the country, who can pull up the client’s unique digital identification code to look up details in a case. Pasco County is one of 13 Florida sheriff’s departments who are trained and equipped to use SafetyNet Tracking Systems.
“I found out about it when I was still a police officer, and it came to my town,” said Ralph Poland, field operations manager for SafetyNet Tracking in Massachusetts. “Our first call that we got with somebody on the SafetyNet program was a gentleman with Alzheimer’s. He had gone missing, and his wife drove to the police station to report him missing. The police officer on duty who was trained with the equipment did what he needed to do. We live on the East Coast and the place where this gentleman lived was on a tidal river, and it took one police officer about 12-15 minutes to locate him and save him from drowning. He was stuck in the mud in the river at low tide.”
To date, SafetyNet Tracking has received more than 980 search-and-rescue calls around the country. Every single person was found safe, Poland said. He added that conventional search-and-rescue calls may go on for hours or days, costing municipalities $7,000 to $9,000 an hour to search for somebody.
“It’s life-saving, there’s no question about it,” Poland said. “It gives caregivers and family members huge peace of mind to know that if their loved one does go missing, like in Pasco County, the sheriff’s department will be able to locate them in minutes.”
The transmitter can work in densely wooded areas, through buildings, and in areas where GPS or cellular technology won’t work. When a person goes missing, 911 and SafetyNet must be notified at once.
To sign up for SafetyNet, clients have two options. The first option is to pay $475 for the initial enrollment, with no monthly fee, and then the second and consecutive years pay $300 per year. The second option allows clients to rent the device for $175 for the initial setup and then $25 per month.
To learn more, visit https://safetynettracking.com.
