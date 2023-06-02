BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando School District's Office of Safe Schools is inviting the general public to attend special sessions of its annual Safety Summit. This year, two nationally recognized experts in school safety will keynote two sessions.
Max Schachter, whose son was killed in Parkland, is a national school safety advocate whose work has taken him to the highest levels of legislative leadership including the White House.
He will speak on Monday, June 5, from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Paul Timm is a board-certified Physical Security Professional with expertise in assessing security vulnerabilities.
Timm was named One of the Most Influential People In Security in 2020.
He will speak on Thursday, June 8, from 8:15 to 10 a.m.
HCSD's Safety Summit is a week long conference for school and district leaders to hear and learn from school safety professionals, strengthen relationships with local emergency responders and collaborate with their school's safety teams to refine campus safety practices and elevate emergency protocols.
"The Safety Summit has been instrumental in helping our school leaders receive vital training in the most effective practices in school safety," said Jill Renihan, director of Safe Schools for HCSD. "We schedule the Safety Summit after students leave for the summer. It's vital to afford administrators time to focus fully on adopting new practices or refining current safety routines without the distraction of operating their busy schools."
The Safety Summit will be held at Cross Point Church, 2440 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.
Due to the confidential nature of much of the information shared in the Safety Summit, with the exception of the two open sessions listed below, the remainder of the Safety Summit is closed to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.