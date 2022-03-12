Saenger says her leadership can bring harmony to Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS — Robin Saenger believes in building a better sense of community in Tarpon Springs.
She wants to see an “economically robust, compassionate city that honors our history while passionately protecting our natural environment.”
Saenger, an artist who operates the art studio Now Smiloart, formerly known as Saenger Milo, believes residents want to have that sense of community, but she worries that the city is losing its “small-town feel.”
“Residents are concerned about overdevelopment, losing the small-town feel, losing green space,” she said. “They’re concerned about infrastructure and flooding, and they are concerned about restoring a more harmonious relationship with the commission and civil engagement with city officials.”
Saenger, a former city commissioner, vice mayor and a current mayoral candidate who is running against Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis, sees the potential for the city but she also thinks the city’s sense of community has been threatened by hard-edged politics over the past several years.
Saenger wants to be a consensus builder. She has served on a number of boards and committees, including the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, the Homeless Leadership Board and the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
She cites her background as a facilitator in the community as one reason she is qualified to run the city of about 25,000 people. She said that her background as an artist gives her a more creative way of thinking than, say, city engineers and planners.
Saenger said her first order of business would be to “sit down and just do a check-in and see where everyone is and see if we can’t get on the same page and make a commitment to working together. Being mayor is not about being the smartest person in the room, it’s how you work with others to make your city better.”
She added that her first act as mayor would be to gather with city commissioners to get a sense of their vision for the city.
“I want to see what other commissioners want to do, their goals and visions and seeing what we can do to make it happen. We have to find a place where we all agree.”
Saenger said she would also re-engage the public by resuming Zoom calls for commission meetings as well as for planning and zoning.
“I think that’s a really good idea because I’m especially aware of that during the pandemic, and especially for the disabled community, they still want to engage in city government. We need to have that opportunity for them.”
But Saenger believes her background is what makes her qualified to be mayor.
“My continued involvement with the city for these past many years, really getting into the fabric of the community, getting out and meeting people from all sectors of our town and I understand our city from a different perspective,” she said. “Part of it is I got my degree in education, but what I’ve really done, and I did teach for a while, has been more in the creative field, I started the studio in 1985 and while learning to be an artist, I had a vision to realize.
“That can translate to other areas. When I was commissioner, it was about making the community better and facilitating how to get things done.”
One thing Saenger is particularly concerned about is the loss of trees in the city, saying, “they’re part of our infrastructure, they increase property values.” She wants to implement a tree ordinance for the preservation and planting of trees. She added that she would pursue ways of enhancing and expanding green space by creating a land trust.
In addition to her concerns for the city’s vegetation, Saenger has plans for Tarpon Springs residents as well.
“I’d like to see a town that’s much more connected,” she said. “We have a lot of segregation, but we’re still a southern town and I think we really need to be more connected. We need to make the town truly inclusive.”
Saenger said she wants to see more diversity on the commission as well as other sectors of city government, and she said a growing Latino population in the city has not been part of that city connection.
“How can we foster leadership in the black and brown communities? We need real inclusion,” she said.
Saenger, who has been active in issues of domestic violence, homelessness and child abuse, said those issues need to be addressed. She is the founder of Peace4Tarpon, a “Trauma Informed Community Initiative,” the first of its kind in the nation. According to its website, Peace4Tarpon looks through a “trauma informed lens” to seek the root causes of our most challenging issues rather than addressing symptoms.
An Illinois native who moved to Tarpon Springs in 1985, she said the city has provided her with a “sense of place.”
“This is a place where I belong, that I love,” she said. “I have a deep love for this community, a passion for this community, for the culture and the heritage. Our future’s going to look a lot different than our past. How can we go into that future gracefully?”
