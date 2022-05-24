Sacrifice of Sheriff’s Office captain to be honored June 1

There will be a Celebration of Life Cookout in honor of Capt. Charles “Bo” Harrison on Wednesday, June 1, from 5-8 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
On June 1, 2003, Harrison, 56, was performing surveillance duties around 2 a.m. near a nightclub on U.S. 301 in Lacoochee when a suspect shot at Harrison from the nearby woods. Harrison, who had been with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years, was struck and killed just 15 days shy of his retirement.
The retired U.S. Army Ranger and Vietnam veteran was the highest ranking African-American deputy in the history of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. He was a respected and beloved member of not only the PSO but of his entire community. He coached youth sports, was an active member of his church and received numerous awards for his work throughout his career.
Harrison continues to be an inspiration and a role model in the lives of those who knew and worked with him.
The church is at 14549 Eighth St. in Dade City.
