The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a reported threat at Rushe Middle School on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10.
The threat, which came through social media, was determined to be a hoax bomb threat which was posted over the weekend in a social media thread from last school year and reported to PSO on Aug. 10.
Rushe Middle School was evacuated so PSO could thoroughly search the school. Nothing was found during the search. Classes resumed as normal and there is no threat to the school.
This instance impresses the importance of reporting threats or suspicious incidents in a timely fashion, the Sheriff's Office said.
If you see a threat, call law enforcement as soon as possible. For PSO, tips can be reported by calling the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
