DADE CITY — Lisa Moretti was upset but not surprised after the April 5 County Commission meeting adjourned.
She and her neighbors lost their battle to stop a comprehensive plan amendment and zoning change that will allow the development of 131 acres of land east of Lake Iola Road and south of Blanton Road into an RV park that will hold 550 spaces.
The final vote was 3-1 in favor, with Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick dissenting. Commissioner Jack Mariano was absent.
“It’s not unexpected, because the commissioners have never taken into account what the community has asked for on these questions,” she said. “Disappointing, because there wasn’t one person here that stood up and said that it was a project they wanted to see happen here.”
Residents of the northeast rural area of Pasco County filled the chamber and many held signs reading “No RV Park” as commissioners heard from the applicant’s representatives and members of the public.
Moretti showed a sheaf of printed-out emails that were sent to commissioners, begging them not to impose such a huge change on their life and community.
In public comment, some hinted that they suspected “a fix” was in and several accused Commissioner Ron Oakley of having a conflict of interest because his sister owned the land and sold it. Oakley said he never met the person to whom his sister sold the land.
Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey asked County Attorney Jeffrey Steinsnyder for a ruling on whether Oakley could vote on the zoning change, and Steinsnyder said Oakley could vote on it.
Barbara Wilhite, representing the developer, repeatedly said that the park would be a high-quality facility and that no one would be allowed to stay more than six months, so there would be no full-time residents.
Every aspect would exceed the standards in several regards, including stormwater design, lighting and landscaping, and they would be binding, she added, and not a “bait-and-switch” as Wilhite said some public commenters have contended.
Residents contended that this was a case of an out-of-town buyer who would pick up the land, make the improvements and then possibly flip it for a profit.
In public comment, Moretti said the project is incompatible with the community and would change the residents’ way of life.
“We’ve been writing to you for three years,” she said. “It’s important that you see the will of the community,” adding that the commission was acting to please an out-of-town developer. “We built a community. I ask that you don’t let him tear it down.”
Debbie Morgan warned commissioners to expect fatalities if the RV park is built.
“It’s all rural and residential out there. It’s not a good idea for Lake Iola,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine it any other way from what it is now.”
The other public commenters said they were against the project, warning of vehicle crashes as the RVs exit I-75, traffic concerns, impact on their lives, the feeling that a promise has been broken and more.
The first part of the change for the RV park passed 4-0, and then the public commented on the zoning change.
Again, public comment was vehement and opposed.
Ashley Bennett said she moved to the area from Riverview.
“When I was a kid it was like this,” she said. “Now it’s just a metropolis of traffic and pollution and crime.”
She and others mentioned other locations where the park could be placed, such as along U.S. 301, and said the main object seems to be money.
“Only after the last tree has died and the last tree has been cut and the last fish has been caught that we’ll realize we can’t eat money,” Bennett said.
After another long debate and discussion, commissioners voted 3-1 to approve, with Fitzpatrick dissenting, saying from the dais that she was worried that it would set a precedent.
“I have concerns with a development going into the northeast rural protection area without the commercial overlay in place,” she added later in an email.
In other action
• The commission congratulated Benjamin Borton on his attainment of the rank of Eagle Scout. He has earned 35 merit badges, the proclamation said, and participated in numerous community service projects with his troop. For his Eagle Scout project, he designed and led the construction of a storage shed on a raised foundation for Owls Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa, with the help of his troop and his family.
• The commission congratulated Dr. Christine Glenn for receiving the 2022 Animal Control Association Employee of the Year award and Spencer Conover was recognized for receiving the 2022 Florida Animal Control Association Supervisor of the Year award.
