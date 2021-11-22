NEW PORT RICHEY — Army veteran Brian Wolf and his loyal service dog, Chief, worked and stretched in the morning chill on Saturday, Nov. 13 as they got ready to race.
Brian Wolf’s wife, Lisa, was by his side as the two prepared to set off on the 5K at the Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park along with about 200 other competitors to help raise money for K9 Partners for Patriots, a Brooksville nonprofit that matches military veterans with service dogs and provides training for both the veteran and the dog.
“I think it’s great,” Wolf said. “It’s a good opportunity for people to see the things that go on and to help soldiers.”
He got Chief through K9 Partners for Patriots, and has had the dog for about a month.
Lisa Wolf said she was excited. “It’s really done a lot for my husband,” she said of the organization, and she was glad about the training they provided for the dog and her husband.
Nearby, Rhonda Pressley and her service dog, Luke, also got ready for the event.
She was in the Army and Army National Guard, and has had Luke for just over a year.
“I think they should do more,” Pressley said of the people in America regarding veterans.
Congress often passes big bills to help the Department of Veterans Affairs, she said, but it seems like very little of the money actually reaches the veterans who need help.
New site for facility
For Mary Peter, the founder of K9 Partners for Patriots and executive director of training operations, the day’s goings-on were developing into a great day for a 5K.
The temperature was cool, the early morning fog lifted as the sun rose higher in the sky, more and more cars were arriving, and in the big pavilion, several businesses were setting up to make veterans aware of their products and service while recorded music played over a public address system.
The organization has been looking for a place in which to expand, as its facility near the Brooksville-Tampa Bay airport is not large enough, and a deal for the land for a new facility fell through.
The good news, Peter said, is that they found a new piece of land, 10 acres, and closed on it recently. “It’s off of California Street in Brooksville,” she said. “Three miles from our current location. We’ll be building our new building there.”
It probably will take a year to a year and a half to build it, she said.
One of the companies with a booth was the Chambers Law Firm.
Brook McMurray, a paralegal, said the firm represents former members of the military who are seeking disability benefits from the VA.
“Sometimes veterans aren’t able to do it on their own, and to assist them in getting to their goal,” she said. “Most of the time, it’s 100%.”
Her father has hearing loss in his ears, and that’s an automatic 10% if a veteran qualifies.
Other booths offered more goods and services, and there was a drawing for a wide variety of goodies at a table near the pavilion.
At the finish line, Marissa Loiacono wore a big smile as she checked her time.
She said it felt good to honor veterans, and that her father and grandfather had served in the military.
Robert Hanover showed his phone, which indicated a length of 3.39 miles run in 33 minutes and 40 seconds.
“I didn’t win,” he said. “But I won because I finished. I won because I got out of bed. I won because I supported a cause, and I won because I put my blood into what I believe in.”
“My father was a veteran,” he said. “My father’s brother was a POW.”
